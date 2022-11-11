The Complete Guide To Winter League Baseball

Professional baseball in North America is over for the time being. You may not miss it yet (there were 2,430 regular season Major League games this year, plus the postseason, the minors, and college baseball — it’s okay if you need a little break), but there will be a point in the coming months when you really, really do. It’ll be cold outside; it’ll be dark; all your shoes will be covered in salt stains; and walking down the street to get a sandwich will make you feel like Ernest Goddamn Shackleton. At that point, almost nothing will make you feel better than firing up some joyous, steamy, high-quality winter league baseball.

Most US baseball fans know almost nothing about these leagues. That’s a real shame because, not only is the play on the field often outstanding, but the culture of these leagues is significantly looser and more fun than baseball is allowed to be in the states (Brian McCann, you are not welcome here). So if you’re interested in catching some baseball this winter but don’t know where to start, read on.

LIDOM, Dominican Republic

What’s This League’s Deal?

Unsurprisingly, the Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana is traditionally the strongest of the Caribbean leagues (though that depends on what you make of Cuba, which we’ll get to soon). Dominican teams have won the Caribbean Series 21 times, which is more titles than any other country, despite the fact that Dominican teams did not even start participating in the series until 1970, 21 years after the tournament was founded.

Just about every player in the league is either a former Major Leaguer, a current Major Leaguer, or a prospect. If you’re the type of baseball fan who can entertain yourself for hours just by naming random players of the past, this league is for you (and I hope you get as much enjoyment out of seeing Junior Lake on your screen as I do).

Are There Any Red Sox Players Involved?

Yes! Though, unfortunately, there is one fewer player involved than we hoped there would be, and it happens to be the player you probably most wanted to watch: Triston Casas. He was supposed to spend the winter playing for powerhouse Licey, but a gimpy knee appears to have ended his season after just nine at-bats.

Other Red Sox personnel:

Frank German, P, Aguilas Cibaenas

Victor Santos, P, Leones del Escogido

Chase Shugart, P, Estrellas de Oriente

Jonathan Diaz, C, Aguilas Cibaenas

Gilberto Gimenez, OF, Gigantes de Cibao

Enmanual Valdez, 2B, Toros del Estea

Show Me A Cool Ass Highlight That Makes Me Want To Be There

Almost everything that happens in a LIDOM game is cool as shit and will make you want to be there. Pitching changes are somehow cool as shit in LIDOM. That said, it’s hard to top this, which happened just a couple of nights ago in a regular season game between Licey and Aguilas, the fiercest rivalry in the league:

it took 20 seconds for Marlins prospect and Águilas cleanup hitter Jerar Encarnación to get to first base after this huge walk-off dinger over rival Licey today: pic.twitter.com/mZVjyKpyCM — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) November 7, 2022

How Can I Watch?

It’s all streaming on MLB.TV! Even if you’re taking a little break from baseball right now, tie a piece of string to your finger or whatever remember this. Watching an intense, fiery LIDOM playoff game when it’s 25 degrees in January is life-affirming.

Liga de Béisbol Profesional Roberto Clemente, Puerto Rico

What’s This League’s Deal?

While LIDOM is the standard-bearer of Caribbean baseball in terms of success on the field, it’s the Puerto Rican league that has the richer history. The league dates back to the 1930s, and Puerto Rican teams dominated the early years of the Caribbean Series in the ‘50s and ‘70s (the tournament wasn’t played in the ‘60s, which, again, we’ll get to when we discuss Cuba). It was in this league where a Dodgers scout discovered a teenager named Roberto Clemente and sent a wire back to Brooklyn telling the front office that he’d just found the best athlete he’d ever seen.

Unfortunately, the league went through a dark period around the start of this century. If you follow international baseball and economic effects that Major League Baseball has on the game around the world, you might know a little bit of the story. For most of the 20th century, Puerto Rico produced as much baseball talent as anybody. But in 1990, MLB decided that Puerto Rican players would be subject to the draft, like US and Canadian players, but unlike players in the rest of the Caribbean, who are signed as free agents. Instantly, any economic incentive for MLB teams to find and develop talent on the island disappeared. MLB teams began pouring their resources into the Dominican and Venezuela instead. The number of Puerto Rican big leaguers began dwindling compared to those from the latter two countries, and the game’s popularity as a whole took a nose dive. The league entered a long period of economic decline and canceled the entire 2007 season. Financial assistance from MLB has helped in recent years, but even still, two teams have been forced to fold this century.

Are There Any Red Sox Players Involved?

There are a bunch! We’re not just talking about organizational filler, here, either. This is arguably the most interesting batch of players for Red Sox fans:

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS/CF, Criollos de Caguas

Jeter Downs, INF, Indios de Mayaguez

Christian Koss, UT, Criollos de Caguas

Matthew Lugo, INF, Criollos de Caguas

Juan Montero, C, Leones de Ponce

Nate Tellier, P, Leones de Ponce

Henry Nunez, P, Leones de Ponce

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, P, Gigantes de Carolina

Show Me A Cool Ass Highlight That Makes Me Want To Be There

Are you interested in seeing Edwin Diaz hit a home run in the championship series? Ok, it’s not that Edwin Diaz, but still, it’s always great watching smartphone videos of postseason homers.

How Can I Watch?

Every game is broadcast on Facebook Live, and the league’s official Twitter account posts the links every night.

LVPB, Venezuela

What’s This League’s Deal?

Over the past couple of decades, Venezuela has established itself as a worthy challenger to the Dominican Republic when it comes to producing MLB talent. But in winter league terms, the LVPB trails far behind its Dominican rival, having produced only seven Caribbean Series champions. Things were made even more difficult in 2019 when, due to economic sanctions imposed by the US government, Major League Baseball prohibited all affiliated players from playin the league. The ban has subsequently been lifted, though.

Are There Any Red Sox Players Involved?

Sure are:

Brainer Bonaci, 3B, Leones del Caracas

Darwinzon Hernandez, P, Cardenales de Lara

Pedro Castellanos, OF, Cardinales de Lara

Oddanier Mosqueda, P, Caribes de Anzoátegui

Naysbel Marcano, C, Leones del Caracas

Jose Mendez, INF, Cardinales de Lara

Show Me A Cool Ass Highlight That Makes Me Want To Be There

In lieu of highlights, let’s take a moment to look at some of the breathtakingly beautiful ballparks of Venezuela.

We start with Estadio Universitario, tucked into the mountains of Caracas like a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes:

If those mountains are a little too in-your-face, then how about the more subtle peaks found at Nueva Esparta?

And if you’re a snob who only likes mountains that gently slope into the sea, Estadio Fórum La Guaira has you covered. This seriously might be the single most beautiful ballpark in the world:

How Can I Watch?

On YouTube! Though, unfortunately, each team streams their own games on their own separate channels, so it’s not the most user-friendly experience.

National Series, Cuba

What’s This League’s Deal?

Man, this history of this league is freaking fascinating.

Major League Baseball’s labor practices in most of the Caribbean look awfully similar to the type of economic imperialism we used to see from companies like United Fruit and Chiquita. MLB uses its financial muscle to strip these countries of their natural resources (i.e, the players), making it extremely difficult for any kind of domestic, home-grown industry (i.e. a league) to flourish.

The biggest exception to this, of course, has been in Cuba.

Pre-revolution, the baseball infrastructure in Cuba looked more or less the same as in Puerto Rico. The Cuban league operated in the winter, as a commercial enterprise, often featuring American players from the Negro Leagues and upper minors. After the revolution, however, the Castro regime not only nationalized Cuban baseball, but completely restructured it along an amateur sports model (which had the effect of shutting down the Caribbean Series for a decade).

The players were paid, but not market rates. And, similar to high school sports in America, players played for the team that represents their home province — teams were not free to conduct trades or sign free-agents. And while Cuba continued to produce elite talent, authoritarian controls prevented these players from leaving the country and earning fair market wages for their skills. The result was that some of the best players to have ever played the game — people like Omar Linares and Victor Mesa — spent their entire careers as complete unknowns to the vast majority of the baseball world.

The league still operates much the same way today, with 16 teams representing the 16 provinces of Cuba. But now that stars like Jose Abreu and Yordan Alvarez are permitted to play in MLB, the talent base has been significantly eroded.

Are There Any Red Sox Players Involved?

Nope, and it would violate federal law to do so.

Show Me A Cool Ass Highlight That Makes Me Want To Be There

Here’s what a clutch, late-inning home run in the championship series looks and (more importantly in this case) sounds like:

How Can I Watch?

Sorry, you can’t. At least not until possibly the championship series in March, which has been broadcast on the World Baseball And Softball Confederation’s YouTube channel in the past.

LMP, Mexico

What’s This League’s Deal?

As is the case in Cuba, baseball in Mexico also exists essentially independent and free of Major League influence. Thanks to the strength and size of the Mexican economy, the country actually hosts two different leagues. The more prominent league (i.e., the one known in common parlance as “the Mexican League”) consists of 18 teams that play from April through September. The winter league is actually the smaller Mexican Pacific League. Many players play in both leagues, earning money year round. There’s even one team, the Sultanes de Monterrey, who compete in both competitions.

Are There Any Red Sox Players Involved?

Nope, it’s pretty rare to find affiliated ballplayers in Mexico.

Show Me A Cool Ass Highlight That Makes Me Want To Be There

If you’re the type of person who insists that combined no-hitters aren’t real no-hitters (which, btw, you’re right about), then this league has you covered. Not only did Javier Lopez throw a real no-hitter earlier this week, it was a Maddux:

HISTÓRICO ¡SIN HIT DE JAVIER ARTURO LÓPEZ!



El zurdo de los @yaquis_oficial consigue esta hazaña, el número 51 en la historia de la Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico



¡A celebrar en Obregón! #LAMPxSky #SKYSportsMX #LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/2Nf3imtNYk — Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico (@Liga_Arco) November 6, 2022

How Can I Watch?

On YouTube, though, as with Venezuela, you have to go to the channels of each individual team.

LPB, Colombia

What’s This League’s Deal?

While professional baseball in Columbia has existed in some form since World War II, the league has a rocky history. Due to the lower level of play and quality of the facilities, Colombian teams weren’t even permitted to enter the Caribbean Series until 2020. What led to that change? Well, former extremely unpopular Red Sox shortstop Edgar Renteria stepped in and bought the whole league, injecting serious capital into it and trying to bring it up to the standards of the rest of the region. He’s had some measure of success in doing so, though, in the process, he started a lifelong feud with former extremely popular Red Sox shortstop Orlando Cabrera.

Are There Any Red Sox Players Involved?

Sorry, nope.

Show Me A Cool Ass Highlight That Makes Me Want To Be There

Look, I’m not going to lie to you: I don’t speak Spanish and finding these highlight videos hasn’t always been easy. Will you settle for a brief clip of the Caimanes de Barranquilla dancing in the clubhouse in various states of undress?

ZA ZA ZA ⚾️⚾️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/iET0BjydOJ — Liga Profesional de Béisbol Colombiano (@LPB_COL) February 2, 2022

How Can I Watch?

I don’t really know (again, I don’t speak Spanish). If you can find a stream somewhere, hit me up.

Probeis, Panama

What’s This League’s Deal?

As with Columbia, it hasn’t been easy getting a professional baseball league to stick in Panama. Since World War II, several leagues have been founded, only to fold just a few years later. One of the head honchos of the Dodgers even tried to start a league in 2009, but it lasted just a single season. The current iteration of the league fields just three teams.

Are There Any Red Sox Players Involved?

No.

Show Me A Cool Ass Highlight That Makes Me Want To Be There

Do you like fireworks? Here are some fireworks:

#TBT Recordando la primera victoria de nuestro equipo en la temporada pasada @ProbeisOficial 2021 - 2022 en el partido inaugural de la liga en nuestra casa.



¡Los invitamos desde ya! para que el próximo 9 de diciembre en el Kenny nos brinden su respaldo.#Federalesdechiriqui pic.twitter.com/dTUPcQLGt8 — Federales de Chiriquí (@federalesdechi) October 13, 2022

How Can I Watch?

As far as I know, you can’t.

ABL, Australia

What’s This League’s Deal?

Believe it or not, national baseball competitions in Australia date all the way back to 1910. But professional baseball didn’t exist down under until the 1980s and, like in Colombia and Panama, the various leagues have had trouble staying afloat.

The current league dates back to 2010, when it was founded with MLB as the primary owner and investor. The league now operates independently, however, and appears to be on stable footing. Baseball is growing in popularity in Australia (particularly at the youth level), and in 2018, the league added two more teams, one of which is based in New Zealand.

Are There Any Red Sox Players Involved?

No, though the vast majority of the players are affiliated with either Major League teams or professional teams in Asia.

Show Me A Cool Ass Highlight That Makes Me Want To Be There

Remember Tzu-Wei Lin? I always liked his swing and thought he would be a decent infield bench option for the Sox. He was cut by the Mets this season and will likely play in Taiwan next year, but for now, he’s hitting grand slams for Aukland:

How Can I Watch?

By going to the league’s website.