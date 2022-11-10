OTM Open Thread 11/10: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday! Talks. Continue between the Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. Talks continue between Rafael Devers and the front office. Nothing is close per reports. Devers, of course, wants to wrap up extension talks during the offseason. I strongly considered putting in a poll to vote Xander / Devers / Both / Neither as most likely signings but it was too depressing. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.