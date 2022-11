Happy Tuesday! The third game of the World Series was postponed last night due to rain. We resume today still tied 1-1. We’ll get Lance McCullers of the Astros vs. Ranger Suárez of the Phillies at 8:03 PM ET on FOX. We’ll hope the front office is getting some ducks in a row for Devers and Bogaerts. And maybe a new DH? And some pitchers...

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.