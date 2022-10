Happy Saturday. You can bring the pitcher to the Mets but you can’t take the Mets out of the pitcher. Apparently. But Tito won! Terry Francona remains the best.

Terry Francona had an eventful scooter ride back to his downtown Cleveland apartment after the Game 1 victory yesterday... pic.twitter.com/qaDXZCF5Zv — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) October 8, 2022

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.