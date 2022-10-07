Daily Links: Meet The Press

There were two extremely conspicuous absences from yesterday’s end-of-the-year press conference: the two principal owners. (Steve Buckley, The Athletic)

But Chaim Bloom was there, and he had plenty to say. Here’s his take on Xander, Devers, Sale, and more. (Boston Globe)

Meanwhile, to the extent that the Sox are going to need to win over some free-agents to fix this roster, Trevor Story is ready to hit the recruiting trail. (Ryan Gilbert, WEEI)

We obviously don’t know who these coveted free-agents will be, but Alex Cora says “the plan is in place.” (John Tomase, NBC Sports)

And if you’re looking for proof about that plan, we can start with this: the 2023 coaching staff is settled. (Sean McAdam, Boston Sports Journal)