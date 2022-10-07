No Sox, No Problem?

The postseason starts today and — hold on, let us double check this — yup, the Red Sox aren’t in it. Weird. But that’s not going to stop Dan and Bryan from watching, even if the new format is making Dan so depressed that, in an unprecedented twist, it’s Bryan who’s the upbeat voice on this week’s pod.

The two of them draft postseason teams to root for in lieu of the Sox. Some strange psychological biases are examined and, as one would expect from such a topic, they discuss people they hate on CNN, video games, and being vomited on at live sporting events, amongst other, baseball-related things.

Thanks for listening.