Daily Links: So Many Tributes

After his Boston debut in the weird 2020 season, and then a strong start in 2021, it looked like Alex Verdugo could be an All-Star. He hasn’t gotten there yet, but Alex Cora thinks he can still get better. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Don Orsillo recorded yet another video tribute to a former colleague. Watch it here now so you can jump into the “did the Red Sox disrespect Don Orsillo again” discourse early. (Alex Reimer, WEEI)

Xander Bogaerts was pulled mid-game yesterday to give the fans a chance to show their appreciation for the greatest Red Sox shortstop of all-time. You know what would’ve been better than that? Letting him play the next 3 innings — and then the next 6 years after that. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Of course, Chad Finn gets the last word on Eck, with one more great tribute. (Chad Finn, Boston Globe)

Fun Fact: Great White Sharks are actually not apex predators — because they’re hunted by Orca whales. New drone footage from South Africa caught a rare whale attack in action. The ocean is nuts. (Rachel Pannett, Washington Post)