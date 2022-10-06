The Red Seat Podcast: How bad were the 2022 Red Sox?

Good morning and welcome back to another edition of “The Red Seat” podcast. On this show, our final show of the 2022 season, Keaton and I attempt to put into historical perspective just how odd this past 11 seasons have been in Red Sox history. Has anything like the four first place finishes and five last place finishes ever happened before in team history? Our findings are truly fascinating, these truly were the best of times and the worst of times.

Next, we bring you lots of extremely interesting numbers that define the 2022 Boston Red Sox and provide some interesting context for how this particular team stacks up against other last place Red Sox teams.

In our final segment of the night we dive deep into the careers that Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez, and Xander Bogaerts have had with the Red Sox. We look at the numbers that each has put up over their time here and where they stack up in team history. We then discuss whether or not Eovaldi and Martinez should get the qualifying offer and if Bogaerts has done enough to be considered the greatest shortstop in Red Sox history.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

