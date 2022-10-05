The final lineup of the year.
Hoipefully this is not goodbye for Xander Bogaerts and/or Rafael Devers.
It’s likely goodbye for J.D. Martinez.
Eric Hosmer? Tommy Pham? Alex Verdugo?
Kiké Hernandez will be back.
Do you have a postseason rooting interest (besides anti-Yankees)?
Game 162: Rays at Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Rays
|Red Sox
|1
|Manuel Margot, CF
|Tommy Pham, LF
|2
|Randy Arozarena, RF
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|3
|Ji-Man Choi, 1B
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|4
|Harold Ramirez, DH
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|5
|Isaac Paredes, 2B
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|6
|David Peralta, LF
|Enrique Hernandez, CF
|7
|René Pinto, C
|Eric Hosmer, 1B
|8
|Taylor Walls, SS
|Christian Arroyo, 2B
|9
|Jonathan Aranda, 3B
|Reese McGuire, C
|SP
|Josh Fleming, LHP
|Nick Pivetta, RHP
