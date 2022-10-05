 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 162: Rays at Red Sox

The end

By Mike Carlucci
Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The final lineup of the year.

Hoipefully this is not goodbye for Xander Bogaerts and/or Rafael Devers.

It’s likely goodbye for J.D. Martinez.

Eric Hosmer? Tommy Pham? Alex Verdugo?

Kiké Hernandez will be back.

Do you have a postseason rooting interest (besides anti-Yankees)?

Lineup spot Rays Red Sox
Lineup spot Rays Red Sox
1 Manuel Margot, CF Tommy Pham, LF
2 Randy Arozarena, RF Rafael Devers, 3B
3 Ji-Man Choi, 1B Xander Bogaerts, SS
4 Harold Ramirez, DH Alex Verdugo, RF
5 Isaac Paredes, 2B J.D. Martinez, DH
6 David Peralta, LF Enrique Hernandez, CF
7 René Pinto, C Eric Hosmer, 1B
8 Taylor Walls, SS Christian Arroyo, 2B
9 Jonathan Aranda, 3B Reese McGuire, C
SP Josh Fleming, LHP Nick Pivetta, RHP

