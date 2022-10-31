Red Sox Links: Dave Dombrowski Isn’t Happy About How Things Ended In Boston

Jeremy Peña isn’t the only New Englander in the World Series, Phillies bench coach Mike Calitri hails from Canton, and had almost given up on a life in baseball for good when the Red Sox cut him in 2004. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Dave Dombrowski doesn’t think he was treated right by the Red Sox. Hop on Twitter and get in a (very long) line, Dombo. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

Everyone’s focused on Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, but the pitching staff needs some serious attention, too. (Sean McAdam, Boston Sports Journal)

Look, I don’t want to keep on harping on Kyle Schwarber, but as Faulkner says, the past isn’t dead, it isn’t even past. So now, let’s all read about what an amazing clubhouse leader he is. (Andy McCullough, The Athletic)

If you’re having trouble finding someone to root for this World Series, consider adopting a terrible little baseball son, a player who “seems like he could be very good in the future, but who is fucking around so consistently and annoyingly that you feel like you need to pull him aside and ask him to take deep breaths, make him promise that he’s going to do his best, tell him you love him and send him back onto the field to hit .240.” (Kelsey McKinney, Defector)