Happy Monday and Happy Halloween! So far the Red Sox have not given the fanbase - or Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts - treats of new contracts. But also no tricks yet. And the offseason isn’t actually upon on us until after the World Series. Speaking of, the series is tied up 1-1 and the Astros are now in Philadelphia for three games. Tonight’s first pitch is at 8:03 PM ET on FOX.

Talk about what you want, root Phillies, and be good to one another.