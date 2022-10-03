Game 160: Rays at Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays are back in town, tuning up for the postseason.

The Red Sox are at home, last place destiny sealed.

Xander Bogaerts is on the bench tonight, For fans at the game, apologies if you missed seeing him one more time (my own “editor’s note”: hopefully he’s extended for years!).

This is likely the last series for J.D. Martinez in a Red Sox uniform, but you never know.

Will Rich Hill return? He’s had several stints in Boston already, why not one more year? He’s not getting any younger after all.

Rafael Devers hit .319/.413/.468 in September. It took all of August to get healthy, but he’s back baby!