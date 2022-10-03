 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 160: Rays at Red Sox

Playing out the string

By Mike Carlucci
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays are back in town, tuning up for the postseason.

The Red Sox are at home, last place destiny sealed.

Xander Bogaerts is on the bench tonight, For fans at the game, apologies if you missed seeing him one more time (my own “editor’s note”: hopefully he’s extended for years!).

This is likely the last series for J.D. Martinez in a Red Sox uniform, but you never know.

Will Rich Hill return? He’s had several stints in Boston already, why not one more year? He’s not getting any younger after all.

Rafael Devers hit .319/.413/.468 in September. It took all of August to get healthy, but he’s back baby!

Lineup spot Rays Red Sox
1 Vidal Brujan, 2B Tommy Pham, LF
2 Randy Arozarena, LF Rafael Devers, 3B
3 Wander Franco, SS J.D. Martinez, DH
4 Harold Ramirez, 1B Alex Verdugo, RF
5 Manuel Margot, RF Christian Arroyo, 2B
6 Christian Bethancourt, C Triston Casas, 1B
7 Isaac Paredes, 3B Enrique Hernandez, SS
8 Francisco Mejia, DH Abraham Almonte, CF
9 Jose Siri, CF Reese McGuire, C
SP Tyler Glasnow, RHP Rich Hill, LHP

