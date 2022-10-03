Daily Links: Bloom Says The Criticism Is “Deserved”

In an extensive sit-down with Alex Speier, Chaim Bloom says both that the fans criticism of him this year is deserved, and that he can fix the roster in one offseason. If he doesn’t, it’ll almost certainly be his last. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Alex Cora says largely the same thing: “I think we’re in a good place.” (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

But of course, we still have no idea what Bloom and Cora have in mind for the offseason. Though with respect to one particular position, Cora says “I love my shortstop.” (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

The pitching staff will need a top-to-bottom re-evaluation. The Sox best starter this season, Michael Wacha, says “it would be cool” to pitch here again next year, but he certainly doesn’t sound like he’s about to take a hometown discount. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

If you kept up with any of the Hurricane Ian coverage, than you know that Fort Myers wasn’t spared. For what it’s worth (not much, in light of the destruction suffered by anyone other than a baseball team worth billions), JetBlue Park seems largely fine. (Jesse Pantuosco, WEEI)