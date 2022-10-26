OTM Open Thread 10/26: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. We’re still hearing rumors about Rafael Devers and while nothing has happened yet it does seem like the Sox feel the urgency of getting an extension done before he hit free agency. There’s also the possibility of keeping Xander Bogaerts in Boston. While big deals can happen now, we probably won’t hear anything until after the World Series. With 2023 looking to be the first normal season since 2019 hopefully the front office has some good things planned. Still two more days until the games resume. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.