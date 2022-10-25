OTM Open Thread 10/25: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. It’s another day without baseball. There was a report last night that the Red Sox and Rafael Devers are discussion a long-term extension. But it was shot down by several media members who insist that nothing has actually changed on that front. They key is the Red Sox are still interested in retaining him. And, of course, the front office is large enough that a small discussion without new breakthroughs could be happening now anyway. Talk about what you want, hope the Sox keep their star, and be good to one another.

Sources: The Red Sox are moving to secure Rafael Devers long-term. The ongoing talks with Devers camp are being led by a senior club executive who is currently in the Dominican Republic. Their goal is to sign Devers, who turns 26 today, to an extension for at least 7 seasons. — Yancen Pujols (@YancenPujols) October 25, 2022