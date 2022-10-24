Red Sox Links: More Schwarber, Nick Yorke In The AFL, And So Much Schadenfreude

Would you like to spend your morning reading New York tabloid reactions to the Astros sweep of the Yankees? What a stupid question, of course you do. (Matt Vautour, MassLive)

There isn’t much Sox talk in Keith Law’s Arizona Fall League scouting report, but he does touch on Nick Yorke’s performance. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound great. (Keith Law, The Athletic)

For those of you still frustrated by the trade deadline, look away: there’s now a Christian Vazquez Game in Houston. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Yes, the Tweets were speaking the truth: the Yankees did actually watch a highlight package of the 2004 ALCS before last night’s Game Four. It, uh, didn’t work. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

We broke down the Kyle Schwarber situation last week. Here, WEEI takes a crack at it. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)