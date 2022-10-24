 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Red Sox Links: More Schwarber, Nick Yorke In The AFL, And So Much Schadenfreude

The latest in Red Sox news.

By Dan Secatore
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Scottsdale Scorpions v. Peoria Javelinas Photo by Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Would you like to spend your morning reading New York tabloid reactions to the Astros sweep of the Yankees? What a stupid question, of course you do. (Matt Vautour, MassLive)

There isn’t much Sox talk in Keith Law’s Arizona Fall League scouting report, but he does touch on Nick Yorke’s performance. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound great. (Keith Law, The Athletic)

For those of you still frustrated by the trade deadline, look away: there’s now a Christian Vazquez Game in Houston. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Yes, the Tweets were speaking the truth: the Yankees did actually watch a highlight package of the 2004 ALCS before last night’s Game Four. It, uh, didn’t work. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

We broke down the Kyle Schwarber situation last week. Here, WEEI takes a crack at it. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...