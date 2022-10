Happy Friday. The Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALCS over the Yankees and Jose “trash can” Altuve is 0-23. About as good an outcome as we can hope for. The AL is off but the National League is in action today. The Padres and Phillies are tied 1-1 and someone will have a series lead after tonight’s game at 7:37 PM ET on FS1. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.