Red Sox Links: There’s Nothing Pedro Martinez Can’t Ace

Pedro Martinez is good at everything he tries. I bet he’s the person in his family that always wins on game night. Just sits down never having played Monopoly before and crushes everyone. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Mariano Rivera used to strike fear into the heart of every team, including the Red Sox. But then Bill Mueller changed the narrative. (Ryan Gilbert; WEEI/Audacy)

Chaim Bloom is a big believer in Brayan Bello, just as every person on the planet should be. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

After being dinged up in winter league, Triston Casas is OK. You can hear the sigh of relief from New England across the cosmos. (Greg Dudek; NESN)

If you have a question about the Red Sox, Jen McCaffrey has an answer for you. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

What should we make of the Red Sox’s situation behind the plate? (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Speaking of catchers, is that Christian Vázquez’s music? (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)