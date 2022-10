Happy Thursday. Back by and 8 run explosion the San Diego Padres topped the Phillies to tie the series at 1-1. The Astros beat the Yankees 4-2 in Game 1 of the ALCS. Yay I guess? There’s only American League action today with the Battle of the Bad Guys kicking off at 7:37 PM ET on TBS. Talk about what you want, enjoy the crisp air, and be good to one another.