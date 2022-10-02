Game 159: Red Sox at Blue Jays

What’s left? The Xander Bogaerts batting title race is likely finished. The team will finish under .500. But Michael Wacha is pitching for a contract. A (very theoretically) 1-2 of Sale and Wacha followed by Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, and someone else is a nice rotation when healthy.

After a few years in the wilderness he’s rebouded a bit. And hey, even at 30 he has a reduced inning load on the arm thanks to...uh...stuff.

Let’s score a run today!