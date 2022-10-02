What’s left? The Xander Bogaerts batting title race is likely finished. The team will finish under .500. But Michael Wacha is pitching for a contract. A (very theoretically) 1-2 of Sale and Wacha followed by Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, and someone else is a nice rotation when healthy.
After a few years in the wilderness he’s rebouded a bit. And hey, even at 30 he has a reduced inning load on the arm thanks to...uh...stuff.
Let’s score a run today!
Game 159: Red Sox at Blue Jays
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Blue Jays
|1
|Enrique Hernandez, CF
|George Springer, DH
|2
|Triston Casas, 1B
|Bo Bichette, SS
|3
|Tommy Pham, LF
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B
|4
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|Teoscar Harnandez, RF
|5
|Christian Arroyo, 2B
|Matt Chapman, 3B
|6
|Abraham Almonte, RF
|Danny Jansen, C
|7
|Yu Chang, SS
|Raimel Tapia, LF
|8
|Bobby Dalbec, 3B
|Whit Merifield, 2B
|9
|Connor Wong, C
|Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
|SP
|Michael Wacha, RHP
|Kevin Gausman, RHP
