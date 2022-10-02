 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 159: Red Sox at Blue Jays

Wacha Contract Watch

By Mike Carlucci
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

What’s left? The Xander Bogaerts batting title race is likely finished. The team will finish under .500. But Michael Wacha is pitching for a contract. A (very theoretically) 1-2 of Sale and Wacha followed by Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, and someone else is a nice rotation when healthy.

After a few years in the wilderness he’s rebouded a bit. And hey, even at 30 he has a reduced inning load on the arm thanks to...uh...stuff.

Let’s score a run today!

Lineup spot Red Sox Blue Jays
1 Enrique Hernandez, CF George Springer, DH
2 Triston Casas, 1B Bo Bichette, SS
3 Tommy Pham, LF Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B
4 J.D. Martinez, DH Teoscar Harnandez, RF
5 Christian Arroyo, 2B Matt Chapman, 3B
6 Abraham Almonte, RF Danny Jansen, C
7 Yu Chang, SS Raimel Tapia, LF
8 Bobby Dalbec, 3B Whit Merifield, 2B
9 Connor Wong, C Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
SP Michael Wacha, RHP Kevin Gausman, RHP

