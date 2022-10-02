OTM Open Thread 10/2: It is Sunday

Happy Sunday. Green Day is awake, the Red Sox clinched a losing record…what a weekend. The Blue Jays are a shutout machine but at least they are a fun opponent. Maybe the Sox should have stocked up on the sons of former Major Leaguers? It’s the new Moneyball! The final game of this series starts at 1:37 PM ET and should feature a score of 0-11 based on the last two days. Talk any what you want and be good to one another.