MiLB and Marvel unveil Red Sox Phase 2

Just like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Minor League special event re-brand for teams is continuing. We saw Phase 1 last week with the Salem Red Sox and Greenville Drive getting a superhero glowup. Now it’s time for the WooSox.

With the basic logo for Worcester being the smiley face the Defenders of the Diamond hero form is...something else.

A New Hero in Worcester?

Keeping the city happy with the power of the shield



We present our WooSox | Marvel logo! #MiLBxMarvel pic.twitter.com/ND99XfO5g4 — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) October 19, 2022

It’s...I guess...a pitcher throwing the ball, which is Mr. Smiles? Or somehow the spherical mascot has merged with an arm/head Banjo Kazooie style?

I’m all for alternate logos, especially in the minors, but this one is confusing.

What do you think of the latest MiLB/Marvel rollout?