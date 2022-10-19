OTM Open Thread 10/19: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. After some truly puzzling managerial decisions, Terry Francona and the Cleveland Guardians lost to the New York Yankees who will now face the Houston Astros for the right to represent the American League in the World Series. The Phillies (1-0) and Padres play this afternoon at 4:35 PM ET on FOX. The Yankees and Astros cursed series begins at 7:37 PM ET on TBS. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.