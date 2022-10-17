Daily Links: Xander and Raffy Are BFFs

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers haven’t quite gotten the buddy-cop love that the media use to give to, say, Elvis Andrus and Adrian Beltre, but it turns out they are quite close. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Peter Gammons, the reigning Don of the baseball writing world, isn’t working a lot these days. But, as he shows here in this rumination on the last three years of baseball, he’s still got it. (Peter Gammons, The Athletic)

In some ways, it’s felt like hot stove season since mid-august. But we’ve got weeks to go before anyone can be signed, so there’s plenty of time to study up. Here’s a run down of some of the top names on the market. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

While Pete Abraham says in the above piece that he doubts Chaim Bloom would go in for a big money DH, at least one writer thinks Jose Abreu is a perfect fit. (Sean McAdam, Boston Sports Journal)