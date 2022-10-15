 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 10/15: It is Saturday

Halfway to Halloween?!?!

By Mike Carlucci
2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Happy Saturday! It’s a full day of baseball again...probably the last of the year. First game of the day is Braves vs Philles as the Fighting Dombrowskis try to knock off the defending champs on FS1. At 4:07 PM ET on TBS the Mariners try to stay alive against the Houston Astros. Terry Francona and the Cleveland Guardians face the Yankees at 7:37 on TBS tied 1-1. And the night finishes with Dodgers vs Padres at 9:37 PM ET on FS1. The Padres are leading the series 2 games to 1 with LA facing elimination. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

