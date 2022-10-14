OTM Open Thread 10/14: It is Friday

Happy Friday. The Seattle Marines collapsed against the Houston Astros once again putting the trash can team one win away from the ALCS. Today we have three games on the schedule: at 1:07 PM ET on TBS the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees finally play Game 2. New York leads the series 1-0. The late afternoon matchup is Braves vs Phillies at 4:37 PM on FS1. The series is tied 1-1. The night game is Dodgers at Padres at 8:37 PM ET on FS1. This series is also tied 1-1. Way to go breaking the trend, Mariners. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.