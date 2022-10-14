Daily(ish) Links: Pedro Speaks

Pedro sat down for an interview recently. It’s always worth reading whatever Pedro says, but the best part of this particular interview is what he has to say about Brayan Bello: “It actually brings back memories of who I was, except he’s probably at the same age a little bit better.” (Trevor Hass, Boston.com)

There’s a lot of great stuff in this rumination on Xander’s place with the Red Sox, including some more thoughts from Pedro, who stays that if the Red Sox let Xander go, Devers will follow next. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Where did the Red Sox power go this year? (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Alex Verdugo looked like a potential All-Star when he first arrived in 2020. Three seasons later, we’re still waiting for that potential to be reached. (John Tomase, NBC Sports).

The Sox claimed side-arming reliever Jake Reed off waivers. Before you ask, no, of course he’s not good. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)