The End Of The Season Roundtable

In which we go big.

By Dan Secatore, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher, Bayleigh Von Schneider, Bob Osgood, and Bryan Joiner
Boston Red Sox End-Of-Season Press Conference at Fenway Park Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

How much pod is too much pod? On this week’s episode, we tried to find out by bringing all our hosts together for one big-ass end-of-the-season roundtable. We attempt to answer the following:

  1. What did we learn in 2022?
  2. Who should the Sox target in the offseason?
  3. Who will lead the Sox in WAR in 2023?
  4. How much longer will Chaim Bloom be in charge of the Sox?

Amongst other things, we discuss Aaron Judge (yet again!), Chris Sale, Carlos Rodon, and whether Jake should go on a pasta-eating strike until Xander is signed long-term (it goes without saying that he should).

As always, thanks for listening.

