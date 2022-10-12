 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 10/12: It is Wednesday

National League Day

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox’ pitcher Pedro Martinez (left) throws 72-year Photo by Linda Cataffo/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Happy Wednesday. I forgot yesterday was the anniversary of Pedro vs Zimmer.

After wins by the Astros and Yankees last night it’s all National League play today. The Dodgers (1-0) face the Padres at 8:37 PM ET on FS1. In the afternoon we get Phillies (1-0) vs Braves at 4:35 PM ET on FOX. The Red Sox play again in 2023. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

