OTM Open Thread 10/12: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. I forgot yesterday was the anniversary of Pedro vs Zimmer.

October 11, 2003: Game 3 ALCS. Yankees vs. Red Sox. Pedro sends Don Zimmer to the ground. pic.twitter.com/nqXET6aCTg — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) October 11, 2022

After wins by the Astros and Yankees last night it’s all National League play today. The Dodgers (1-0) face the Padres at 8:37 PM ET on FS1. In the afternoon we get Phillies (1-0) vs Braves at 4:35 PM ET on FOX. The Red Sox play again in 2023. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.