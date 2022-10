Happy Tuesday. After a day without any game baseball is back on. We have a full slate today: Phillies vs Braves at 1:07 PM ET on FOX, Mariners vs Astros at 3:37 PM ET on TBS, Guardians and Terry Francona vs Yankees at 7:37 PM ET on TBS, and the Southern California Classic Dodgers vs Padres at 9:37 PM ET on FS1. Talk about what you want, root for Tito, and be good to one another.