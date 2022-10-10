OTM Open Thread 10/10: It is Monday

Happy Monday! At least the Red Sox didn’t pull a LolMets and get bounced from the playoffs early after looking like a powerhouse. In a way, a bad season start to (basically) finish is preferable. The Yankees (yuck) are the last AL East team standing.

Today in 1999: The Boston Red Sox set a postseason record for runs scored in a game with a 23-7 win over the Cleveland Indians in Game 4 of the ALDS. Boston notables:



Mike Stanley (5 for 6, 2B, 3B, 3 R)

John Valentin (4 for 5, 2 HR, 7 RBI)

Jason Varitek (4 for 5, HR, 2-2B, 5 R) pic.twitter.com/oiKu0ZWsdz — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) October 10, 2022

Talk about what you want, root for Tito, and be good to one another.