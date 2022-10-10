 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 10/10: It is Monday

1999

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday! At least the Red Sox didn’t pull a LolMets and get bounced from the playoffs early after looking like a powerhouse. In a way, a bad season start to (basically) finish is preferable. The Yankees (yuck) are the last AL East team standing.

Talk about what you want, root for Tito, and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...