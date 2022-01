Happy Sunday everyone. It’s the final week of the NFL season, and it’s potentially a big one for the Patriots as they can win the division and grab home field advantage for the first round if they can beat the Dolphins this afternoon and the Bills lose to the Jets. Probably asking for a lot on the latter half of that equation, but both games kick off at 4:25 PM ET. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.