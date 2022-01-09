 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daily Red Sox Links: Seiya Suzuki, Rob Manfred, Ted Williams

By Matt_Collins
United States v Japan - Baseball Gold Medal Game - Olympics: Day 15 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Even though it doesn’t necessarily feel like it at times right now, the lockout is going to end at some point. When that does happen, there will presumably only be a short time between then and spring training, which should lead to a mad frenzy for the hot stove. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

For the Boston Red Sox specifically, Seiya Suzuki has popped up as a name many are connecting to the team as a strong fit. There is a lot to like there, but we shouldn’t overlook the risks, either. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

Sean McAdam tackles seven questions relating to the Red Sox. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

A nice look at the story of Ted Williams and the time he missed on the field serving in the US military. (Thomas Harrigan; MLB.com)

The staff over at CBS tries their hand at predicting when this lockout will come to an end. (CBS Staff; CBS)

I don’t know who asked for this. (Alex Reimer; WEEI)

