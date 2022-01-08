Daily Red Sox Links: Garrett Whitlock, Lockout, WooSox

Remember when the purported purpose of the lockout from the owners side was to create more urgency to negotiate? Well, they haven’t really negotiated yet. Fortunately, that is expected to change relatively soon, though that does not mean the lockout is going to come to an end in the next week or two. (Evan Drellich; The Athletic)

For the 2021 Boston Red Sox, a team full of surprises, no player was as pleasantly surprising as Garrett Whitlock. The young pitcher shared some advice he got from Chris Sale early in the year that continued to stick with him. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

Jim Bowden takes a look at some of the top free agents remaining on the board and provides who he sees as the best fits. (Jim Bowden; The Athletic)

A group named Endeavor has been buying up a lot of minor-league franchises of late, and now they reportedly have their eyes on the Worcester Red Sox. (Michael Silverman; Boston Globe)

John Tomase reveals how he voted for this year’s Hall of Fame class. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)