The Red Seat Podcast: Does David Ortiz belong in the Hall of Fame?

In this episode of “The Red Seat” I was lucky to be joined by current Hall of Fame voter and former Boston Red Sox beat writer Brian MacPherson to discuss his ballot and the Red Sox candidates. It was a very enlightening conversation about the Hall of Fame in general including:

Should we think about the HOF as a museum?

How should we handle the guys with steroid connections?

How should we think about the character clause?

Is David Ortiz a Hall of Famer?

How qualified is Curt Schilling to be in the HOF?

Will Schilling ever get in?

The surprisingly interesting case of Jonathan Papelbon.

This was Brian’s third appearance on the podcast and his first since 2017 when he was still on the beat. Brian covered the Red Sox for over ten years, mostly with the Providence Journal. I had a ton of fun discussing the Hall of Fame with him. Let this be a pleasant distraction from the MLB lockout and enjoy the podcast.

We hope you enjoyed the show and if you did, make sure you subscribe to us on iTunes, Google Podcast, Spotify, or Stitcher. Also give the show a review. Five star reviews help us get in more ears and grow the show. Be sure to also follow us on Twitter. You can find Keaton @TheSpokenKeats, and you can find me @DevJake. Thanks for listening!