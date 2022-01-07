FanPost Friday: Prospect excitement

When Chaim Bloom was first hired by the Boston Red Sox, it was clear one of the key orders of business in his new gig was going to be building up the farm system depth. Obviously there are a lot of ways to go about that, and it is a process that never really ends as good organizations are always making sure they have a pipeline of talent from which they can either call up players to the majors or trade them away for proven, major-league ready talent. That being said, Bloom is certainly on the right track as the Red Sox have arguably the most improved system in the game right now, in part due to being bad enough in 2020 to take Marcelo Mayer last year, but also some shrewd moves on the part of Bloom and company.

For today’s FanPost Friday, we take inspiration from the improving farm system, but don’t necessarily want to focus on that group just yet. Instead, think about your entirety of Red Sox fandom and the prospects you’ve seen come and go, some of whom have worked out and some of whom have unfortunately not. For the purposes of this prompt, we don’t really care about how the player’s career ended up, but rather the excitement that was present for their rise through the system. We want to know which prospect from Red Sox history, whether it was decades ago or even a current prospect, had (or has) you most excited.

