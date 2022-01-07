Happy Friday! It’s the first Friday of 2022 and we’ve officially made it one week into the New Year. The Celtics and Bruins are both off today but, if you’re in New England, you can probably shovel some snow. First storm of 2022! You can also wish a happy birthday to the great Jon Lester! Thanks for the World Series wins, Jon. Talk about what you want, think about the day of Lester the ace, and be good to one another.
OTM Open Thread 1/7: It is Friday
The last first day
