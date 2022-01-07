Daily Red Sox Links: David Ortiz, Johan Mieses, Free Agency

To John Tomase (and many others, including this writer), there should be no hemming and hawing: Just put David Ortiz in the Hall of Fame. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

There may still be some changes to come in the outfield before the next season begins, but Sean McAdam took stock of the group the Red Sox have right now. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Johan Mieses will continue his quest to reach the majors within the Red Sox’s system. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Remember when the hot stove was blistering in the weeks leading up to the lockout? That was fun. Well, the lockout will end at some point, and when it does, there should still be plenty of heat on the free agent market since there are still plenty of quality players left without a place to play. (Jim Bowden; The Athletic)

Last season was another win for the American League in its longstanding rivalry with the National League. (Ben Clemens; FanGraphs)