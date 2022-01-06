Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, David Ortiz, Seiya Suzuki

A potential extension for Rafael Devers is on the minds of many Boston Red Sox fans out there. John Tomase looks at the angles of that kind of move. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

The Bill James projections for Boston came out recently, and Christopher Smith took a look at those. (Christoper Smith; Masslive)

The writers over at the Athletic look at where things stand right now with the offenses around the AL East. (The Athletic MLB Staff)

Based on the ballot information we’ve gotten to this point, things are trending in the direction David Ortiz wants. Even so, nothing is close to being set in stone. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Turns out a lot of Red Sox fans would like to operate the scoreboard in the Green Monster. (WCVB)

The end of the lockout doesn’t seem to be anywhere too close, and it’s only going to end up hurting the game. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Whenever the lockout does end, the Red Sox figure to be looking at some o the top remaining free agents. RJ Andersoon took a look at what those players might land for a contract. (RJ Anderson; CBS)