Happy Thursday! The lockout is still going on and the sides aren’t talking. Hopefully as Spring Training dates approach they’ll find some common ground that can let everyone win. In the meantime, the Minnesota Wild are in town to play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET. And the Olympics are starting soon! Who needs baseball (kidding). Talk about what you want, think about dealmaking, and be good to one another.
OTM Open Thread 1/6: It is Thursday
Hockey is still here
