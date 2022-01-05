Happy Wednesday! The San Antonio Spurs are in town to face the Celtics tonight at 7:30 PM ET. April 19th will be the first day in Boston the sun sets at at least 7:30...and we’ll hopefully be a few weeks into baseball season! Wish a happy birthday to José Iglesias! The former Red Sox returned for a comeback in September and brought with him good luck and excitement. He wasn’t on the field in the postseason but his presence was felt, especially in the laundry cart celebrations. Talk about what you want, think about unlikely returns, and be good to one another.
OTM Open Thread 1/5: It is Wednesday
He returned for good luck
