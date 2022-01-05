Daily Red Sox Links: David Ortiz, Jim Corsi, Chris Sale

Filling out a Hall of Fame ballot has become a somewhat precarious task in recent years, but David Ortiz seems to be convincing doubters and believers alike. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

On Tuesday, Jim Corsi passed away. Corsi pitched in parts of 10 MLB seasons, including from 1997 to 1999 for the Red Sox. In Boston, the right-hander had a 3.35 ERA in 147 2⁄ 3 innings. (Michael Silverman; Boston Globe)

Nobody really knows how 2022 will unfold for the Red Sox, but Chris Cotillo took a stab at projecting the ups and downs we’ll see during this year. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

The new year is a seemingly fertile time for projections, and while some are more pessimistic than others, it’s tough to feel bad about what Bill James expects from Chris Sale. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

There is a seemingly close kinship between coaches in Boston, something exemplified once again by an exchange between Alex Cora and Josh McDaniels. (Darren Hartwell; NBC Sports Boston)