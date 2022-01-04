Daily Red Sox Links: Matt Barnes, Jim Corsi, Rob Manfred

As we wait for the lockout to end and transactions to start back up, Chad Jennings takes a look at the Boston Red Sox depth chart as things stand now, including both the major-league outlook as well as the prospect depth at the positions. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Meanwhile, Sean McAdam zooms in a bit more on the bullpen, an area that certainly seems like it should be a focus heading into the latter portion of the offseason. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

ZiPS projections are here. (Dan Szymborski; FanGraphs)

Sad news from the Red Sox world over the weekend as former Boston reliever Jim Corsi revealed he has cancer. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

Update: Unfortunately, we learned shortly after this was published that Corsi has passed away. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

The lockout lasted pretty much the entire month of December, though nothing really happened on the labor front over that time. Things should hopefully start to pick up this month, though, so here’s what you need to know. (Dayn Perry; CBS)

Rob Manfred just continues to be the worst. (Andrew Marchand; New York Post)

For most of baseball’s history, ash bats ruled the landscape of hitting. This is a fascinating look at a recent change away from them, and why it may have been at the perfect time. (Stephen Nesbitt and C. Trent Rosecrans; The Athletic)