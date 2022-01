Happy Tuesday! So the players and MLB haven’t scheduled new talks yet. Well, there’s time. Although to get Spring Training off the ground not too much. But they know this. The Devils are in town to face the Bruins at 7:00 PM ET. And it’s Kris Bryant’s birthday! He’s not a current or former Red Sox but maybe a future one? He’s still a free agent. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.