Red Sox land four on Keith Law’s top 100 prospects list

As we continue to wait for this lockout to mercifully come to an end and the baseball world to pick up steam again, the one bit of good news is that we are firmly in the thick of prospect season. Earlier this month we had two major top 100 lists drop with Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus each releasing their lists, and now Keith Law of The Athletic is joining as well, releasing his top 100 list on Monday. As The Athletic is behind a paywall we will point you to the link in order to read the detailed scouting information Law provides on all of the prospects, but below are the four Boston Red Sox prospects to make his list.

Since these lists have started to come out we’ve talked a bit about how it seems locally that there is split opinion as to who is the top prospect in the system is, but nationally it seems more and more like the consensus is building for that spot to belong to Marcelo Mayer. Law joins both BA and BP in having Mayer as his most highly-ranked Red Sox prospect, putting him at number 18 overall after falling in at number 15 on BA’s list and 18 on BP’s. Here, Mayer ranks between St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman and Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers.

Where Law diverges a bit, at least with BA, is in who he has at number two. It’s not Triston Casas taking that spot on this list, but rather Nick Yorke, who was also the second-ranked prospect on BP’s list. For this ranking, the 2020 first round selection was ranked number 37 after coming in at number 31 on BA and 40 on BP. For Law’s rankings, Yorke is sandwiched between Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore and Atlanta Braves outfielder Cristian Pache.

In what has been a bit of a surprise to me, Casas finds himself third on this list as he did on the Baseball Prospectus list as well, and also in the back half of the top 100. To be precise, Casas is ranked here as the number 56 prospect in the game after coming in at number 19 on BA and 44 on BP. He’s ranked between San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Matos Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Quinn Priester.

Finally, we have a new name on this top 100 with Jarren Duran getting knocked off this list. The Red Sox still have a fourth prospect on the list, thought, with right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello getting some love. He had not been on the previous two lists, though he did get a mentioned as a just miss on BA’s list. In Law’s rankings, Bello comes in at number 86, ranked between Milwaukee Brewers infielder Brice Turang and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt.