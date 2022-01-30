Daily Red Sox Links: David Ortiz, Marcelo Mayer, Hall of Fame

As part of his Sunday Notes, Peter Abraham makes the argument that David Ortiz being elected into the Hall of Fame earlier this week is a sign of voters using the eye test, at least in part, over strictly concentrating on the numbers. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

The Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate in Worcester is celebrating the induction into Cooperstown as well, with plans to name a section of seating after the Red Sox legend. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

R.J. Anderson takes a look at the top prospect from every organization around the league. For the Red Sox, it is an interesting discussion this year with a couple of talented and viable options. (R.J. Anderson; CBS)

It seems more likely than not that the new CBA, whenever that may be agreed to, will include an expanded postseason. Sean McAdam breaks down what that could look like. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

For those looking to learn some more about advanced stats as they become more prominent in the game, The Athletic answered some questions on the topic. (Lindsey Adler and Eno Sarris; The Athletic)