Daily Red Sox Links: Alex Cora, Chaim Bloom, Matt Chapman

The Boston Red Sox made a handful of moves before the lockout went into place, but from the outside it sure seems like there is plenty more coming to make everything connect when transactions open back up. MLB Trade Rumors takes a look at where the team stands and what they can do when that time comes. (Anthony Franco; MLB Trade Rumors)

Alex Cora was tremendously successful in his return to the Red Sox dugout, and while it’s always tough to gauge just how much impact a manager has, it’s impossible to say Cora had nothin to do with the team’s surprising success. For that role, he was named WEEI’s Boston sportsperson of 2021. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

How well do you remember all that happened in baseball in 2021? (Nick Groke; The Athletic)

It’s not much of a secret that the New York Yankees are looking for shortstop help, and it seems they may be interested in converting one of baseball’s best third basemen. (Mike Axisa; CBS)

Here’s an interesting look at the potential affects of climate change on baseball. (Hannah Keyser; Yahoo)