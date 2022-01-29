OTM Open Thread 1/29: It is Saturday

Happy Saturday! Hope everyone in Massachusetts got their milk, bread, and eggs because it’s a level five French Toast alert. Good luck shoveling out. The Celtics are skipping the snow with a southern tour, taking on the Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET. Hope your power hold up. If not, uh, there are probably more informative sites than this post to use your limited battery power. Talk about what you want, build a snowman, and be good to one another.