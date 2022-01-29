Daily Red Sox Links: Seiya Suzuki, Mookie Betts, Jackie Robinson

The idea of Seiya Suzuki roaming right field at Fenway for the Boston Red Sox in 2022 is an intriguing concept, and Khari Thompson gives us three things to know about the Japanese hitter. (Khari Thompson; Boston.com)

David Ortiz just cemented himself as one of the greatest to ever play the game of baseball. With the 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot next year, a couple of familiar Red Sox faces could very well be joining him in Cooperstown. (Jenna Ciccotelli; NESN)

Mookie Betts has played Major League Baseball for two of the most storied franchises in the sport, with two of the fiercest rivalries as well. Betts takes the time to discuss the “different” vibe of Giants-Dodgers than Red Sox-Yankees. (Matt Borelli; Dodger Blue.com)

A marker honoring the birthplace of Jackie Robinson was recently vandalized in Georgia. Major League Baseball acted quickly, with the local community, to replace the defaced landmark. (James Wagner; The New York Times)

A look back at the reconfiguration of Minor League Baseball in 2021. (ESPN Staff; ESPN)

Former Commissioner of Baseball Fay Vincent shares his feeling on the Hall of Fame “character clause”. (Fay Vincent; Wall Street Journal)