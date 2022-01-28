Daily Red Sox Links: Katie Krall, Triston Casas, Chris Murphy

Katie Krall, one of the newest members of the coaching staff within the Red Sox’s minor league system, spoke with Alex Speier about the path she took to get there. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

The general consensus is that Triston Casas will be a slugger at the MLB level, but maybe we’re underselling the level of slugging he’ll be reaching. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Casas spoke with WEEI’s Rob Bradford about the work he’s been doing to improve and build his legend as a top prospect. (Rob Bradford; WEEI/Audacy)

Although he might not get the headlines like Casas, Chris Murphy is another Red Sox minor leaguer worth keeping an eye on, especially with how effective he is at racking up strikeouts. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Not making the Hall of Fame via the writer’s voting doesn’t completely eliminate someone from making it later on. John Tomase lays out the potential path for a quartet of former Red Sox players to land in Cooperstown. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)